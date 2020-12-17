Karan Johar Asked To Explain Video Of Party By Anti-Drugs Agency: Sources

Karan Johar had earlier issued a public statement in connection with the video (File)

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been asked to explain a widely-circulated video taken at his home in July last year that allegedly shows drugs being consumed, NCB sources said Thursday night.

The video, which also shows several top stars, is being investigated as part of the anti-drugs agency's probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Mr Johar issued a public statement in connection with that video in September, saying that reports of drug consumption at his party were "slanderous" and "malicious".

"These slanderous and malicious statements, news articles and news clippings have unnecessarily subjected me, my family, and my colleagues, and Dharma Productions, to hatred, contempt and ridicule," Mr Johar said.

"I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance," he added.