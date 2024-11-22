'Such Delight To Find...': Hansal Mehta Praises Prasar Bharati's OTT App

File photo

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has given a thumbs up to Prasar Bharati's newly launched OTT platform ‘Waves', calling it “quite good and bug-free.”

Mr Mehta praised the public broadcaster for digitising iconic Doordarshan classics such as Buniyaad, Hum Log, and Bharat Ek Khoj, apart from its rich collection of music from All India Radio archives.



“From ghazals to qawwalis to Hindustani classical recitals, this is truly an achievement,” he wrote on X, tagging the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The @prasarbharati OTT platform Waves is actually quite good and bug free. Such a delight to find Buniyaad, Hum Log and the brilliant Bharat Ek Khoj in excellently digitised form. Also music from the DD and AIR archives. From ghazals to qawwalis to Hindustani classical recitals… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 21, 2024

Prasar Bharati launched ‘Waves' on Wednesday at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The platform was inaugurated by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who described it as a significant milestone for the Indian entertainment industry. The app, available on Android and iOS, delivers a mix of classic and contemporary programming under the tagline, “Waves - Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar.”



The app offers users access to the vast archives of DD and AIR, allowing them to rediscover iconic Indian television series and music. It streams 40 live channels, including entertainment networks like B4U, ABZY, and SAB Group, alongside news channels like India Today, Republic, and NDTV India. Beyond streaming, Waves also includes modern features such as real-time news updates, ONDC-linked shopping options, games and interactive content and a library of films.



Earlier, Hansal Mehta voiced his disappointment over the lack of OTT interest in filmmaker Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film, All We Imagine As Light. Reacting to a post by The New Yorker, Mr Mehta spoke on the harsh reality independent filmmakers face in India.



Quoting The New Yorker's glowing review, which called the film “one of the year's great movies, in any form, style, or language,” Mr Mehta wrote on X, “And from what I hear, a film that no OTT platform is buying. The harsh reality of making independent films in India. This is no country for the spectacular All We Imagine As Light. HOPE I'M PROVED WRONG.”

And from what I hear a film that no OTT platform is buying. The harsh reality of making independent films in India. This is no country for the spectacular All We Imagine As Light. HOPE I'M PROVED WRONG. https://t.co/nCN8wVppVw — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 18, 2024

The widely celebrated film won a major prize at the Cannes Film Festival.