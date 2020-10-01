Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap Questioned By Mumbai Police In Rape Case

An actor has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of "forcing himself on her" in 2013. (File)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who arrived at the Versova Police Station earlier this morning after being issued summons on Wednesday, is being questioned in a rape case filed last week. The Producer-Director has called the rape allegations "baseless" and said he intends to take legal action in the matter.

His lawyer Priyanka Khimani has also reached the police station.

The summons was issued after the actor met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari along with Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale seeking Mr Kashyap's arrest.

She had questioned the "delay" in arresting Anurag Kashyap and said she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken.

On Monday, while addressing the media with Minister Athawale, the actor had said she is facing a threat to her life and demanded Y-plus security. Mr Athawale, who has backed the actor's demand for Mr Kashyap's arrest and security cover, said his party RPI(A) would protect her.

The actor had recently accused Mr Kashyap of forcing himself on her in 2013. According to the actor, he had named three other actors as being "just a call away." In response, she claimed to have told Mr Kashyap, "You have given a chance to Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill, Huma Qureshi... they are so nominal looking girls. Generally, directors don't give them chance but you have done a great job. But I am not mentally prepared for this right now (sic)."

While Richa Chadha has sent a legal notice to the actor, Huma Qureshi has responded with a note in which she writes that the comments made her angry and that to the best of her knowledge, Anurag Kashyap never behaved improperly with her or anyone else.

Mr Kashyap has maintained that the allegations against him were "attempts to silence him", and simply undermine the seriousness of the #MeToo movement which hit the film industry last year.

The critically acclaimed filmmaker has received support from various of Bollywood, including ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj both of whom have defended him.