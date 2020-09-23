Film Producer Madhu Mantena Summoned In Drugs Probe

ilm Producer Madhu Mantena arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai.

Film producer Madhu Mantena reached the NCB guest house in Mumbai on Wednesday to record his statement in connection with the agency's probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, an official said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned Mr Mantena for questioning in connection with the probe, he said.

He reached the NCB guest house in south Mumbai around 11.30 am, the official said.

Mr Mantena was the co-producer of 2016 Bollywood film ''Udta Punjab'' which dealt with the issue of drug menace.

His name allegedly cropped up during the questioning of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha, who was quizzed by the probe agency for last two days, the official said.

Ms Saha has been called again by the NCB on Wednesday.

During the NCB's probe into the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood came to light.

The NCB on Tuesday summoned actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar, but the former could not appear before the agency due to ill-health.

NCB officials on Tuesday said they might summon Ms Padukone if needed.

Some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency, sources said.