'Based On Facts': Tripura Chief Minister After Watching 'The Kerala Story'

"The Kerala Story' "unmasks ISIS and its brutal and nefarious designs," Manik Saha said

Amid the controversy around 'The Kerala Story', a film revolving around three women who were trafficked to ISIS after converting to Islam, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Shah on Saturday watched a special screening of the movie along with fellow Cabinet members and BJP leaders.

Speaking to reporters after watching the film, the Tripura CM said it bares the brutal face of ISIS, a proscribed global terror outfit operating out of Iraq and Syria, and their nefarious designs.

The CM, along with his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and BJP leaders, watched the special screening of the movie at Rupasi Cinema Hall in Agartala.

"I felt very sad watching this movie as it unravelled the cruel realities of ISIS. Such incidents could have happened to women elsewhere in the country as well, incidents that haven't yet come to light," Saha told reporters. The chief minister congratulated the film's director and the cast and crew for an honest portrayal of ISIS and terror conspiracies.

"The movie unmasks ISIS and its brutal and nefarious designs. Everyone must watch it. I wholeheartedly congratulate the director and the cast and crew of 'The Kerala Story' for revealing the conspiracies behind such incidents," the Tripura CM said.

He said the movie depicts how "innocent and unsuspecting girls were being trafficked out of the country by people with evil intentions".

"This movie shows how innocent girls are being trafficked out of the county by people with evil intentions. This film is based on facts," Saha said.

Earlier, on May 12, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched 'The Kerala Story' along with his cabinet members at a special screening arranged at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that the party was indulging in appeasement politics by opposing the screening of this film, adding that it was only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people were getting an opportunity to watch movies like 'The Kerala Story', and 'Kashmir Files' (based on the alleged genocide and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits).

Maurya said, "This movie must be shown in all parts of the country. This is an India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is because of him that we are getting to watch movies like 'The Kerala Story' and the 'Kashmir Files'."

On the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal banning the film's screening citing law-and-order concerns, Maurya said, "The ban on the film in West Bengal must be revoked."

Amid the continuing political outcry around the movie, it was made tax-free in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)