Fight Between BJP, Ram Jethmalani Ends As Court Disposes Of Suit

The BJP expelled Ram Jethmalani from primary membership of the party in 2013. (File)

A Delhi court today allowed a joint application of lawyer Ram Jethmalani and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to end a pending suit relating to his expulsion from the party.

Mr Jethmalani had filed the suit against the BJP for expelling him in 2013. He had also sought Rs 50 lakh in damages.

The BJP had expelled him from the primary membership of the party for six years for "breach of discipline."

Additional District Judge Sumit Dass disposed of the suit considering the settlement agreement between the BJP and Mr Jethmalani.

"Now nothing survives in the suit. The suit is disposed of," the judge said.

The BJP and Mr Jethmalani in a joint plea, filed on Thursday, said a decree be passed in terms of amicable settlement between them as BJP president Amit Shah has expressed "regret" over the senior lawyer's expulsion from the party.

When the matter came up for hearing, the court recorded the statements of advocate Ashish Dixit, representing Mr Jethmalani, and Manik Dogra, appearing for the BJP.

The plea said: "During the pendency of the suit the President of Defendant no 1 party Amit Shah along with the General Secretary of Defendant no 1 party Bhupender Yadav called upon the plaintiff (Jethmalani). During the said meeting the President and the General Secretary expressed their sincere regret at the expulsion of the plaintiff vide the order dated May 28, 2013 passed by the Parliamentary Board of Defendant no 1."

It said Mr Shah and Bhupender Yadav acknowledged the contribution of Mr Jethmalani to the party and that he has been the founding vice-president of BJP and has worked tirelessly towards its growth.

