Muslims Must Have Quran In One Hand And A Computer In The Other: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi says, "every religion promotes human values" PM was speaking at an event where Jordan's King Abdullah II was present



"Every religion promotes human values," the prime minister said, addressing an event on 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding & Moderation', where Jordan's King Abdullah II was also present.



He stressed on the strength of plural heritage and diversity of Indian society against extremism.



"India has been a cradle of all major religions in the world... Indian democracy is a celebration of age old plurality," said PM Modi.



The youth, he said, "should associate themselves with the humanitarian aspects of Islam and should also able be to use modern technology".



Muslims must have Quran in one hand and a computer in the other, he remarked.



Sharing his views on religion, King Abdullah II said an attack in the name of religion is an attack on religion. "We must identify and reject those spreading hate in the name of religion," he said, suggesting that internet and other platforms be denied to those spreading hate.



"Faith allows us to prosper and thrive," he said while emphasising that people should reject voices which spread hatred.



"Our strongest defence against turmoil is inclusion," said King Abdullah.



He also said that Muslims and non-Muslims must reach out to each other.



