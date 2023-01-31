'Fearless, Decisive Government Today,' President Tells Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu today said India has a "fearless, decisive government today" as she addressed parliament on the opening of the Budget session.

"The government will complete nine years soon. The biggest change today is that every Indian is at the peak of their confidence. Today, India is becoming a solution to the world's problems," President Murmu said in her debut address.

"Today India has a stable, fearless, decisive government that can work to fulfil big dreams. Today India has a government that respects the honest and works to solve the problems of the poor and empower them permanently."

President Murmu said "Amrit Kaal", described by the government as the 25-year period to the centenary of India's independence, is the time to build an India which is 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and also fulfils its humanitarian obligations.

The government, in its nine years till now, has taken decisions in the country's interest, the President said, saying that it has strengthened security "from the LoC (Line of Control) to the LAC (Line of Actual Control)", scrapped Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and abolished triple talaq.

"My government is clear - corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. We ensured that the honest are respected. In previous years, action has been taken to end corruption," said President Murmu.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said President Murmu was delivering her first address before the joint sitting of parliament.

"The President's speech is the pride of the Constitution of India, the pride of India's parliamentary system, and also an opportunity to respect women and the great tribal traditions of the country," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the Budget tomorrow in the two-part session. The first part of the session ends on February 13. It will resume on March 13 and end on April 6.