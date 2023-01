President Murmu addresses a joint session of the Parliament.

India is now becoming a solution to the world's problems, said President Droupadi Murmu while addressing the parliament on the opening day of Budget session. She said the country now has a "fearless, decisive government" that can work to fulfil big dreams and that every Indian is at the peak of their confidence.

Here is the full text of President Murmu's address:

The country now has a government that respects the honest and works to solve the problems the poor, said the President.