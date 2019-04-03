Fearing Arrest, Lobbyist Deepak Talwar's Wife Files For Anticipatory Bail

Deepak Talwar was deported from Dubai on Jan 30 and was arrested by ED in a money laundering case.

Lobbyist Deepak Talwar's wife Deepa on Wednesday moved an anticipatory bail plea before the Patiala House Court in Delhi fearing that if she comes to India to join the probe in AgustaWestland chopper case, she might get arrested.

The court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply on the plea filed by Deepa. The court will hear the matter on April 11.

Earlier on March 30, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet before a special CBI court here against Deepak Talwar in connection with a money laundering case and also named his son Aditya Talwar as an accused in the case.

Deepak Talwar was extradited to India from Dubai on January 30 this year. He was extradited along with Rajeev Saxena, who turned an approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

