Fear Has Returned In Bihar: BJP Slams Nitish Kumar Over Firing Incident

The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over incidents of crimes and controversial comments of state ministers, saying he should now stop the "pretention" of being "sushashan babu".

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad noted the spree of random firing in Begusarai on Tuesday, which has killed one person and left several injured, and the comment of the state agriculture minister that his department was full of "thieves" and he was their "sardar" (leader), as the former Union minister hit out at Nitish Kumar.

Fear has returned to Bihar and there is mis-governance, he alleged, claiming that everyone, including investors, is unhappy with the state of affairs there.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Janata Dal (United) leader should end the sham in Delhi of being a "sushashan babu", a reference to Nitish Kumar's image associated with good governance, and set his house in order.

He is unable to do anything even though he is himself under attack, Mr Prasad added.

"What has happened to you Nitish Kumar ji in the company of your new friends," the Patna Sahib MP said targeting the Janata Dal (United) leader who had recently snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Mr Prasad alleged that the RJD's foundation is based on "mafia, corrupt people and corruption" and wondered how long the state government will last.

Taking a dig, he said Mr Kumar would get very angry and express it by skipping important programmes in the national capital when he had any issue with the BJP when the two parties were allies.

He cannot dare to do anything now, Mr Prasad added.

