'Humanitarian Work Affected': Oxfam India On Foreign Funding Licence Loss

Oxfam India and Oxfam India Trust lost the FCRA licence needed for foreign funding (Representational)

The government's decision to refuse renewal of its FCRA licence - needed to receive funding from abroad - will severely affect ongoing humanitarian and social work in 16 states, Oxfam India said in a statement issued Sunday.

"As per the list released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 1, 2022, Oxfam India's FCRA registration renewal request has been denied... which means that Oxfam India will not be able to receive foreign funds for any of its work in India (effective immediately)," the group said.

Amitabh Behar, Oxfam India's CEO, said the Home Ministry's decision would hamper the organisation's efforts in providing relief to those who needed it the most during times of crisis.

The Government of India's decision to refuse renewal of Oxfam India's Foreign Contribution Regulation Act #FCRA registration will severely affect the ongoing humanitarian & social work in 16 states across the country. ????(1/7)https://t.co/Rt0hmwLcIc — Oxfam India (@OxfamIndia) January 2, 2022

"... ongoing crucial humanitarian and social work in 16 states... includes setting up of oxygen plants, providing life-saving medical and diagnostic equipment, such as oxygen cylinders and ventilators, and delivery of food to the most vulnerable communities during the Covid pandemic."

"Over the years our work has always been in public interest and guided by the principle of creating lasting solutions to address the injustice of poverty, to leave no one behind and to end discrimination and create a free and just society," Mr Behar said.

We has been working in public interest with the government, communities and frontline workers for decades. This decision by #MHA will severely hamper these collaborations through which were providing relief to those who needed it the most during times of crisis. (2/7) pic.twitter.com/mRGIPT5oPz — Oxfam India (@OxfamIndia) January 2, 2022

On Saturday the FCRA, or Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, licences of over 12,000 NGOs and other groups expired after lapsing between September 29, 2020, and December 31, 2021.

Oxfam India and Oxfam India Trust were among those whose licences had expired.

Nearly 6,000 of these licenses lapsed on Friday, December 31 alone.

Home Ministry sources told NDTV none of these had applied for the renewal of their licenses, and claimed they had not done so despite being reminded to file applications.

Of those who had applied for the renewal, sources said 179 had been rejected.

Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity lost its FCRA license earlier this week (File)

That list - of NGOs whose FCRA licence requests were denied - is understood to include Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, whose application was rejected on the basis of "adverse inputs".

This was weeks after a police complaint in Gujarat against a children's home run by the group for allegedly attempting to convert young girls.

The Home Ministry said the Missionaries of Charity had not asked for a review of the rejection.

Other NGOs and organisations whose licences have now expired include Jamia Milia Islamia, the Indian Medical Association, the Leprosy Mission, the Tuberculosis Association Of India, the Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts, and the India Islamic Cultural Centre.

Refusing FCRA clearance has been listed by critics of the government as its way of suppressing organisations whose work or officials are not considered supportive enough of the centre.