Caught On Camera Drinking Alcohol In Classroom, 2 UP Teachers Suspended

The incident took place at the government primary school in Fayyaznagar village under Hasanpur block.

The villagers filmed the duo while they were drinking inside the classroom.
Amroha (Uttar Pradesh):

Two government school teachers in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district were suspended after a video surfaced showing them consuming alcohol inside the classroom premises, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the villagers, the headmaster of the school, Arvind Kumar, and another headmaster, Anupal, from a nearby school in Sutari village, would allegedly drink alcohol together on school premises in front of children on a daily basis.

The villagers filmed the duo while they were drinking inside the classroom and submitted the video to the District Magistrate.

Following a preliminary inquiry, District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats ordered the suspension of both teachers.

In the video, which has also gone viral on social media, the two headmasters can be seen pouring and consuming alcohol on a table in the classroom in the presence of students.

The villagers also complained about this to the District Magistrate. The block education officer investigated the matter and action was taken against both the teachers on the basis of the investigation report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

