Caught On Camera Drinking Alcohol In Classroom, 2 UP Teachers Suspended

Two government school teachers in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district were suspended after a video surfaced showing them consuming alcohol inside the classroom premises, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the government primary school in Fayyaznagar village under Hasanpur block.

According to the villagers, the headmaster of the school, Arvind Kumar, and another headmaster, Anupal, from a nearby school in Sutari village, would allegedly drink alcohol together on school premises in front of children on a daily basis.

The villagers filmed the duo while they were drinking inside the classroom and submitted the video to the District Magistrate.

वीडियो अमरोहा के हसनपुर ब्लॉक के प्राथमिक विद्यालय का बताया जा रहा है।



दो शिक्षक स्कूल के अंदर ही शराब पीते नजर आ रहे हैं।



शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में सरकार की अनदेखी का ही परिणाम है कि सरकारी विद्यालयों को उनके हाल पर छोड़ दिया गया है।



बाबा के राज में शिक्षा व्यवस्था की पोल खोलती… pic.twitter.com/pB7AzzNmw7 — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) May 13, 2025

Following a preliminary inquiry, District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats ordered the suspension of both teachers.

In the video, which has also gone viral on social media, the two headmasters can be seen pouring and consuming alcohol on a table in the classroom in the presence of students.

The villagers also complained about this to the District Magistrate. The block education officer investigated the matter and action was taken against both the teachers on the basis of the investigation report.

