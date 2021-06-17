Father's Day 2021: Check Out These Moving Father's Day Quotes

Father's Day preparations must have already started. The special day for dads is on June 20. Paternal bonds are one of the most wonderful things in the world. Fathers may not always say it aloud how much they care and that is why it's important to pamper them on Father's Day. In most countries, Father's Dayis celebrated on the third Sunday in June. The celebrations recognize the unique role a father or a father figure plays in our lives. Gifts make everyone happy but making it special with a beautiful quote on a nice card certainly adds a personal touch. On this Father's Day, you don't have to hunt for a quote to share; here are a few moving ones to pick from. Take a look.
Here are a few Father's Day quotes to share
- "She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father" - Harper Lee
- "A man knows when he is growing old because he begins to look like his father" - Gabriel Garcia Marquez
- "It is a wise father that knows his own child" - William Shakespeare
- "A father carries pictures where his money used to be" - Steve Martin
- "I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection" - Sigmund Freud
- "A happy family is a reflection of a good father and a loving husband" - Unknown
- A father's smile has been known to light up a child's entire day" - Susan Gale
- "Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers and singers of - song" - Unknown