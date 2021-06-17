Father's Day 2021: Check Out These Moving Father's Day Quotes

2021 Fathers Day: Here are a few Father's Day quotes to share

Father's Day preparations must have already started. The special day for dads is on June 20. Paternal bonds are one of the most wonderful things in the world. Fathers may not always say it aloud how much they care and that is why it's important to pamper them on Father's Day. In most countries, Father's Dayis celebrated on the third Sunday in June. The celebrations recognize the unique role a father or a father figure plays in our lives. Gifts make everyone happy but making it special with a beautiful quote on a nice card certainly adds a personal touch. On this Father's Day, you don't have to hunt for a quote to share; here are a few moving ones to pick from. Take a look.

Here are a few Father's Day quotes to share