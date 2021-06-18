Father's Day 2021: Celebrate The Day With Dad, Check Out These Ideas

Know all about Father's Day celebrations: This is weekend is special. It's Father's Day! Not only fathers and children, often the entire family looks forward to Father's Day. Did you remember it's International Yoga Day just a day after Father's Day? It's a perfect opportunity to spend sometime doing yoga with your father. You can also enjoy the day playing indoor or outdoor games or even go for a walk together. There are so many different ways to celebrate your dad on Father's Day. Here are a few ideas to celebrate the day.
Father's Day: Ideas to celebrate outdoors
Celebrating any ocassion during the covid pandemic needs special planning. Outdoor activities are great if the local guidelines allow and do not forget to wear a face mask. It's not necessary to travel long distance for any of these, just the backyard can be a perfect place for a fun and festive Father's Day celebrations.
- Carry your yoga mat to the park and enjoy working out with your dad
- Hop on to your bicycles and go for a long ride. It's healthy and a great way for dads to bond with their children
- Are you fond of angling? Prepare a day in advance and go fishing with your dad
- Plan a barbecue outdoors. Spending a summer afternoon outdoors cooking together can make a memorable experience
- Camping is another very enjoyable activity particularly amid the pandemic when you want to avoid crowded places.
Father's Day: Ideas to celebrate indoors
- Have a family game night. Plan some munchies to enjoy the evening playing Scrabble, Monopoly, Chess or whatever your dad likes.
- Enjoy a movie night together. This would also require advance preparation. Binge watch with you father his favourite shows.
- Get creative and enjoy an evening making crafts fit for the rainy season. Encourage the entire family to participate including grandparents.
- Draw a family tree with your father's help. Ask him to share with you what his school days were like or any memory that he cherishes. It can be a meaningful way to bond and feel more connected.
- Have a musical evening or do play-reading together. You can put on a surprise show just for your dad and involve the entire family. It could be a skit, a song or a stand-up comedy.
Happy Father's Day in advance!