International Yoga Day 2021:Know All About Yoga Day And India's Big Role

Know All About International Yoga Day: Yoga transcends class, caste and status. Yoga unites, yoga makes the mind and body happy and healthy. People from all walks of life can practice yoga and increasingly yoga is emerging as the most friendly and trusted way to keep fit. The UN General Assembly in 2014 overwhelmingly adopted a draft resolution, declaring June 21 as International Yoga Day. A record 177 countries supported the resolution. There are yoga enthusiasts in every corner of the world today.

In the run-up to International Yoga Day, Indian consulates and missions are organizing yoga events with the participation of the local people. The High Commission of India in Canberra posted photos of a curtain raiser ahead of International Day of Yoga. Similar programmes are happening in many countries. Here's a look: 

Yoga is said to have originated thousands of years ago in India. The word 'yoga' was mentioned in the ancient Indian texts like the Rig Veda, the earliest amongst the vedas. According to scholars, sages of the Vedic times documented their practices in the Upanishads, which coantain extremely valuable core teachings of Indian philosophy. 