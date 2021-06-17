International Yoga Day 2021:Know All About Yoga Day And India's Big Role

International Yoga Day Images: June 21 is celebrated as Yoga Day across the world

Know All About International Yoga Day: Yoga transcends class, caste and status. Yoga unites, yoga makes the mind and body happy and healthy. People from all walks of life can practice yoga and increasingly yoga is emerging as the most friendly and trusted way to keep fit. The UN General Assembly in 2014 overwhelmingly adopted a draft resolution, declaring June 21 as International Yoga Day. A record 177 countries supported the resolution. There are yoga enthusiasts in every corner of the world today.

In the run-up to International Yoga Day, Indian consulates and missions are organizing yoga events with the participation of the local people. The High Commission of India in Canberra posted photos of a curtain raiser ahead of International Day of Yoga. Similar programmes are happening in many countries. Here's a look:

High Commission of India, Canberra, in association with Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS) and Cr Angela Owen raised curtains on International Day of Yoga for the year 2021 in Brisbane.#YogaForAll#YogaForHealth#BeWithYogaBeAtHome#IDY2021#India@75 #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsavpic.twitter.com/6bKAIU7lAI — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) June 17, 2021

En el marco de la celebración del Día Internacional del Yoga 2021, @IndiainSpain organizó un #CurtainRaiser con personales de la Embajada que realizaron varias asanas de yoga del Protocolo de Yoga Común#YogaForWellness#YogaDay#IDY2021@ICCR_Delhi#AzadiKaAmritMahotsavpic.twitter.com/L2TTrsJh31 — India in Spain (@IndiainSpain) June 17, 2021

Celebrate #InternationalDayOfYoga 22nd June, at 0730 hrs UK Time at the comfort of your home #BeWithYogaBeAtHome#IDY2021#YogaForWellnesshttps://t.co/BZz7koEPdn & https://t.co/971Q1ymjRPpic.twitter.com/iJ7kCLknVA — India in Birmingham (@CGI_Bghm) June 17, 2021

Embassy of India conducted a pranayama session for the monks of the Central Monastic Body ahead of the #InternationalDayofYoga#YogaForWellness#IDY2021#BeWithYogaBeAtHome#YogaForAll@PMBhutan@FMBhutanpic.twitter.com/6b3XSPJ0T6 — India in Bhutan (@Indiainbhutan) June 17, 2021

Yoga is said to have originated thousands of years ago in India. The word 'yoga' was mentioned in the ancient Indian texts like the Rig Veda, the earliest amongst the vedas. According to scholars, sages of the Vedic times documented their practices in the Upanishads, which coantain extremely valuable core teachings of Indian philosophy.