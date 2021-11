The class three student was raped by a boy of same village, police said. (Representational)

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Friday by a teenager in UP's Fatehgarh district, police said.

The girl, a student of class three, was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy -- a student of class nine, police official Gayadutt Mishra said.

The accused has been detained by the police, he said.

The girl has been admitted to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical, he said.

A probe is on in the matter.