FASTag KYC Deadline On February 29: How To Avoid Deactivation

The FASTag KYC deadline is ending on February 29th.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative to streamline toll collection and reduce traffic congestion nationwide. This initiative discourages users from using a single FASTag for multiple vehicles and vice versa.

As part of this initiative, the NHAI has mandated the completion of Know Your Customer (KYC) for all FASTags by February 29, 2024. Failure to do so will result in deactivation of the FASTag. The earlier deadline was January 31, 2024, which was extended earlier this month.

How to update your FASTag KYC:

Users can update their KYC both online and offline. Here's how to do it online via the NHAI website:

Visit https://ihmcl.co.in/ Log in using your registered mobile number Go to "My Profile" and select "KYC" Follow the instructions and submit the required documents

Online via your bank's website:

Visit https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/netc-fastag/product-overview and choose your issuing bank Log in to your bank's FASTag portal Follow the instructions to update your KYC

Offline via your bank:

Visit your FASTag issuing bank with your PAN, ID proof, address proof, and passport-sized photograph. Request a FASTag KYC form and submit it with the required documents.

Documents required for FASTag KYC:

Valid passport, driver's license, voter ID, PAN card, Aadhaar card, or NREGA job card, Vehicle registration certificate (RC)



How to check FASTag KYC status:

Visit https://ihmcl.co.in/ and log in. Go to "My Profile" and check your KYC status.

FAQs:

What happens if I don't complete KYC? Your FASTag will be deactivated.

How can I check my KYC status? Via the NHAI website or your bank's website.

Can I do KYC online? Yes, through the NHAI website or your bank's website.

How long does KYC approval take? Usually 7 working days.



Remember, the deadline to complete FASTag KYC is February 29th. Update your KYC now to avoid toll payment disruptions.