'Fascinating To Learn About Wide Set Of Topics': Gautam Adani Meets UK Envoy

"We wish her the best in her pivotal role," Mr Adani said.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani today met the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, and said he was fascinated to "learn about a wide set of topics ranging from her tenure across the world."

"An honour to meet and hear from Her Excellency Lindy Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India. Fascinating to learn about a wide set of topics ranging from her tenure across the world, including Iraq and Afghanistan, to cybersecurity, the future of nuclear and so much more," Mr Adani said in a post on X.

An honour to meet and hear from Her Excellency @Lindy_Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India. Fascinating to learn about a wide set of topics ranging from her tenure across the world, including Iraq and Afghanistan, to cybersecurity, the future of nuclear and so much… pic.twitter.com/16LKk1mVSb — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) May 2, 2024

"We wish her the best in her pivotal role to continue to enhance India-UK relations," Mr Adani added.

Lindy Cameron was appointed the new British High Commissioner to India last month, replacing Alex Ellis.

In an official post on X, Lindy Cameron expressed her "immense pride" at being appointed as the next British High Commissioner to India and extended gratitude to Alex Ellis.

The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK virtual summit between Prime Minister Modi and then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2021.

In March, the 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' was inaugurated at the Science Museum in London.

Today is a red-letter day that marks the opening of The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the @sciencemuseum in London. We are proud of the partnership with the Science Museum, led by Sir Timothy Laurence and Sir Ian Blatchford, that made this stunning gallery a reality. This gallery… https://t.co/XHrz9K0wS3pic.twitter.com/MnPtf9XE8p — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 26, 2024

The gallery shows how the past, present and future are shaped by human imagination and innovation and explores how we all have a role to play in deciding our energy future.

Speaking at the event, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, said the gallery is about the revolution that is taking place in the world of energy. "This new gallery is about more than just clean air - or about moving away from oil and gas. It is about the energy transition we need - this world needs - and it is about the revolution that is taking place in the world of energy," Mr Adani said.

The Science Museum was founded in 1857 and is one of London's major tourist attractions.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)