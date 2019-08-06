"Was Detained At Home, Home Minister Lying": Farooq Abdullah Breaks Down

"Our politics will continue, we will fight for unity," Farooq Abdullah said

National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah today contradicted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comment in parliament that he has "neither been detained nor arrested". "I was detained in my house... I feel sad that Home Minister can lie like this," the 81-year-old told NDTV from Srinagar.

"I have a big padlock on my door," Mr Abdullah said, then went on to describe how he had quoted the home minister to the securitymen who kept him detained. "I told them the home minister says I'm not detained. Who are you to detain me?" he said.

Minutes before, during the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah had said Farooq Abdullah has neither been detained nor arrested. When Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule pointed out the veteran leader's absence, Amit Shah, who introduced the bill in the lower house, said: "He has neither been detained nor arrested. He is at home by his own will."

The exchange in parliament came amid opposition concerns about the mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, who have been kept in confinement since Sunday evening - hours before the government's move to end special status for the state and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were initially placed under house arrest, were formally arrested yesterday. There has been no word from the government on when they would be released.

Mr Abdullah broke down while talking of the government's move. "They divided regions, will they divide hearts too? Will they divide Hindus and Muslims? I thought my India was for all, everyone who believes in secular, unity," he said.

"It is not a small thing that we were given this state. It was not ordinary. It was given by leaders like Nehru. We will sit and take it to logical end. We won't give in," Mr Abdullah said.

Amid a huge security build-up the government has also effected a clampdown on internet and phone services in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. All public meetings and rallies have also been banned.

