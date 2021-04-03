Farooq Abdullah, Covid Positive, Moved To Hospital For Better Monitoring

Farooq Abdullah, 83, had received his first Covid vaccine shot at the start of March.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, has been admitted to hospital, is son Omar Abdullah tweeted today. He was in isolation at home until now.

"Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who wished the veteran politician a speedy recovery after the latter tested positive.

Farooq Abdullah, 83, had received his first Covid vaccine shot at the start of March. He hasn't received the second dose.

Omar Abdullah had tweeted about the shot on March 2.

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 517 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,31,938, while five fresh fatalities took the death count to 2,003. Out of the fresh cases, 96 were from the Jammu Division and 421 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, officials said.

Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, both former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, were released from house arrest last year following their detentions ahead of the ending of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019.