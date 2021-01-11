"What's The Prestige Issue?": 5 Big Supreme Court Quotes On Farm Laws

Farmers Protest: The top court said it is "extremely disappointed with government's handling of this issue".

'What's The Prestige Issue?': 5 Big Supreme Court Quotes On Farm Laws

Farmers' protest began near Delhi borders late November. (File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today made some sharp observations on the deadlock between the farmers and the government on the new agricultural laws, which have triggered the biggest protest in the farm sector in years. Eight rounds of discussions have already happened and thousands protesting on the outskirts of Delhi have threatened to intensify their agitation on Republic Day with "Kisaan Parade" in the national capital and other parts of the country. Many farmers have died in the last two months after protests began late November. Protesters have said they want nothing less than the repeal of the laws.

Here are top five quotes by the Supreme Court on farm laws and agitation:

  1. "We are not experts on agriculture and economics. Tell us whether you will put these laws on hold or else we will do it. What's the prestige issue here?" Chief Justice SA Bobde told the government. "We don't know if you are part of the solution or part of the problem," the top court stressed.

  2. "We have an apprehension that someday maybe, there might be a breach of peace. Each one of us we will responsible if anything goes wrong. We don't want any injuries or blood on our hands," the Chief Justice said during the hearing.

  3. The top court said it is "extremely disappointed with government's handling of this issue" and stressed: "We don't see you are dealing with this issue effectively". "We don't know what consultations were carried? If vast majority says that laws are good, let them say it to (a) committee," the court said, underlining "our intention to bring amicable solution". 

  4. "Right to protest is intact. Right to protest should be exercised like (Mahatma) Gandhi ji's Satyagraha. Do it peacefully," the court said.

  5. "We have asked in the last hearing but no answer. The situation has gone worse. People have committed suicide. Why are the old and the women part of the agitation in this weather?" the Chief Justice questioned the government.


Newsbeep


Comments