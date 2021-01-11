'What's The Prestige Issue?': 5 Big Supreme Court Quotes On Farm Laws

"We are not experts on agriculture and economics. Tell us whether you will put these laws on hold or else we will do it. What's the prestige issue here?" Chief Justice SA Bobde told the government. "We don't know if you are part of the solution or part of the problem," the top court stressed.

"We have an apprehension that someday maybe, there might be a breach of peace. Each one of us we will responsible if anything goes wrong. We don't want any injuries or blood on our hands," the Chief Justice said during the hearing.

The top court said it is "extremely disappointed with government's handling of this issue" and stressed: "We don't see you are dealing with this issue effectively". "We don't know what consultations were carried? If vast majority says that laws are good, let them say it to (a) committee," the court said, underlining "our intention to bring amicable solution".

"Right to protest is intact. Right to protest should be exercised like (Mahatma) Gandhi ji's Satyagraha. Do it peacefully," the court said.