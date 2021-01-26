Watch: Protesting Farmers Reach Delhi's Iconic Red Fort, Put Up Flag

Protesters were seen within the ramparts of Red fort.

As protesting farmers breached barricades and changed their agreed route to enter Delhi on Republic Day, dozens of tractors rolled into the Red Fort.

Protesters were seen within the ramparts of the iconic Mughal-built monument, trying to put up their yellow flags at the spot where Prime Ministers unfurl the national flag.

#WATCH A protestor hoists a flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi#FarmLaws#RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/Mn6oeGLrxJ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The Red Fort complex was overrun with tractors and farmers holding flags within moments, with the police severely outnumbered. The farmers said they would not budge from the monument.

"Everybody come to Red Fort," shouted the farmers triumphantly against the backdrop of music blaring from tractors.

Farmers clashing with the police at the ITO intersection a few km away stopped and headed to the Red Fort, as did thousands from several parts of Delhi.

Soon, paramilitary forces arrived to secure the Red Fort.

For nearly two months, the farmers had not been allowed to enter Delhi, and they had camped at several points just outside the city.

The farmers are protesting against three central laws that the feel will harm their income and take away their guaranteed minimum earnings.

The farmers entering Delhi are mostly from the neighboring states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The government has offered to suspend the laws for 18 months while it talks with the protest leaders, but the farmers have stuck to the their position that they want the laws repealed.