Round 2 Talks Today, Government Weighs Options As Farmers Refuse To Budge

Farmers are camped out at four busy border points of the national capital - Singhu, Noida, Ghazipur and Tikri - to press their demands, under heavy police deployment. Farmers protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu, who have fever, will be given free Covid tests, the district magistrate of Haryana's Sonipat said.

A key route in east Delhi, connecting the capital to Noida in Uttar Pradesh has been closed for the third straight day as farmers from different parts of Uttar Pradesh continued their sit-in at the Noida-Delhi border. National Highway-24 (Delhi-Meerut Expressway) and the DND flyway are the alternate routes to Noida that are open.

Leaders of around 32 farmer met at one of the Delhi-Haryana borders on Wednesday. "We ask the government not to indulge in any divisive agendas with regard to the farmers' movement, which is united in its demand. This was clear from Tuesday's meeting," the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said.

Tuesday's meeting between farmer leaders and the centre fell through as the farmers' representatives turned down the centre's second pitch for a committee to discuss the farm laws.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal at his home on Wednesday to discuss Tuesday's meeting with the farmers.

In Maharashtra's Nashik, which is among India's most prominent onion markets, various farmer unions under the umbrella of All India Kisan Sabha have announced solidarity with the Delhi border protestors.

"December 3 is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws, otherwise this movement will become huge and the government will fall," Pratibha Shinde of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. She warned that today, farmers will burn effigies in every district of Maharashtra and on December 5 in Gujarat.

At least three deaths have been recorded during these protests and the farmers said it would be "inhuman" on the centre's part - given the cold weather - to drag this out any further.

Thousands of farmers, who have braved water cannons, tear gas and police barricades, began their protest last week against the farm laws, aimed at doing away with middlemen and allowing them to sell produce anywhere in the country. Farmers say the laws will deprive them of the minimum prices fixed by the government and leave them at the mercy of corporates.