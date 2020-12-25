Farmers' Protest Live Updates: PM Modi To Address 9 Crore Farmers Today, Release ₹ 18,000 Crore In Aid

Farmers Protest Live: The farmers say the new laws will leave them at the mercy of corporates. The centre insists it only give them the option to sell at markets and prices of their choice.

Farmers' Protest Live Updates: PM Modi To Address 9 Crore Farmers Today, Release ? 18,000 Crore In Aid

Farmers' Protest Updates: The farmer protests against farm laws entered its 30th day today.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers today- former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary - during which he will clarify the centre's position on the farm laws, and release the next batch of financial aid - ₹ 18,000 crore - from the PM-Kisan scheme.

The meeting will include a conversation with select farmers from six states who "will share their experiences... on initiatives taken by the government for the(ir) welfare", a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said Wednesday evening.

The farmers say the new laws will leave them at the mercy of corporates. The centre insists it only give them the option to sell at markets and prices of their choice. Multiple rounds of talks have failed; the farmers insist the laws be scrapped while the centre will only amend certain sections.

As many as 30 deaths have been reported since the protests began, drawing fierce criticism from the opposition over the centre's handling of this crisis.

Here are the Live Updates on farmer protests:

Dec 25, 2020 10:14 (IST)
Many farmers have thanked PM Modi for the new agriculture laws. We will double farmers' income by 2022. The government is ready to talk and clear doubts of the farmers who are protesting. A solution can be found only through dialogue: Union Minister Anurag Thakur.


Dec 25, 2020 10:00 (IST)
BJP's Plan For PM's Speech To Farmers Today

The BJP is sparing no expense to reach out to farmers today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine crore farmers and clarify the centre's position on the farm laws, as well as release the next batch of financial aid - ₹ 18,000 crore - from the PM-Kisan scheme. Read Here
Dec 25, 2020 08:58 (IST)
Farmers Protest At Delhi's Borders Enters 30th Day
Dec 25, 2020 08:56 (IST)
Chilla, Gazipur Borders Closed For Traffic Coming From Noida, Ghaziabad
Dec 25, 2020 08:40 (IST)
Delhi Traffic Update: Avoid These Roads Due To Farmers Protest
FarmersFarmers protestFarm bills 2020

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india