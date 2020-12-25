Farmers' Protest Live Updates: PM Modi To Address 9 Crore Farmers Today, Release ₹ 18,000 Crore In Aid

Farmers' Protest Updates: The farmer protests against farm laws entered its 30th day today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers today- former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary - during which he will clarify the centre's position on the farm laws, and release the next batch of financial aid - ₹ 18,000 crore - from the PM-Kisan scheme.

The meeting will include a conversation with select farmers from six states who "will share their experiences... on initiatives taken by the government for the(ir) welfare", a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said Wednesday evening.

The farmers say the new laws will leave them at the mercy of corporates. The centre insists it only give them the option to sell at markets and prices of their choice. Multiple rounds of talks have failed; the farmers insist the laws be scrapped while the centre will only amend certain sections.

As many as 30 deaths have been reported since the protests began, drawing fierce criticism from the opposition over the centre's handling of this crisis.

Here are the Live Updates on farmer protests:

Dec 25, 2020 10:14 (IST) Many farmers have thanked PM Modi for the new agriculture laws. We will double farmers' income by 2022. The government is ready to talk and clear doubts of the farmers who are protesting. A solution can be found only through dialogue: Union Minister Anurag Thakur.



Dec 25, 2020 10:00 (IST) BJP's Plan For PM's Speech To Farmers Today



The BJP is sparing no expense to reach out to farmers today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine crore farmers and clarify the centre's position on the farm laws, as well as release the next batch of financial aid - ₹ 18,000 crore - from the PM-Kisan scheme. Read Here

Dec 25, 2020 08:58 (IST) Farmers Protest At Delhi's Borders Enters 30th Day

Farmers protest at Delhi's borders with Haryana at Singhu and Tikri enters 30th day



Farmer unions on 23rd December wrote to the government urging it not to repeat the "meaningless amendments" which they had earlier rejected and to come up with a concrete proposal in writing pic.twitter.com/39dhvKgyzA - ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Dec 25, 2020 08:56 (IST) Chilla, Gazipur Borders Closed For Traffic Coming From Noida, Ghaziabad

Traffic Alert

The chilla,Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara,bhopra& Loni borders. - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 25, 2020