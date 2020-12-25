Farmers' Protest Live Updates: PM Modi To Address 9 Crore Farmers Today, Release ₹ 18,000 Crore In Aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers today- former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary - during which he will clarify the centre's position on the farm laws, and release the next batch of financial aid - ₹ 18,000 crore - from the PM-Kisan scheme.
The meeting will include a conversation with select farmers from six states who "will share their experiences... on initiatives taken by the government for the(ir) welfare", a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said Wednesday evening.
The farmers say the new laws will leave them at the mercy of corporates. The centre insists it only give them the option to sell at markets and prices of their choice. Multiple rounds of talks have failed; the farmers insist the laws be scrapped while the centre will only amend certain sections.
As many as 30 deaths have been reported since the protests began, drawing fierce criticism from the opposition over the centre's handling of this crisis.
Here are the Live Updates on farmer protests:
Farmers protest at Delhi's borders with Haryana at Singhu and Tikri enters 30th day- ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020
Farmer unions on 23rd December wrote to the government urging it not to repeat the "meaningless amendments" which they had earlier rejected and to come up with a concrete proposal in writing pic.twitter.com/39dhvKgyzA
Traffic Alert- Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 25, 2020
The chilla,Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara,bhopra& Loni borders.
