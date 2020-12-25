Private Companies Won't Grab Land Under Contract Farming: PM Modi

PM said some politicians, for their own agenda, are spreading lies that the laws will impact the farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday allayed fears that private firms might grab farmers' land under a new contract farming law enacted by the Centre, as he listened to success stories about benefits of the new Acts while interacting with peasants from seven states.

After releasing Rs 18,000 crore funds to 9 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, PM Modi held interaction with farmers from Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Haryana.

In their interaction with the PM, the seven farmers shared their success stories and also highlighted the benefits of recently enacted agri-laws. They also shared their good experience of working with private players under contract farming agreements.

"Sitting in Arunachal Pradesh, you are sure that your land is safe. But some people are spreading a myth that those who enter into a contract (agreement) with a company for sale of crops will also lose their land. So many lies are being spread. I am happy that you have shared your experience," PM Modi said while interacting with farmer Gagan Parin.

He also said some politicians, for their own agenda, are spreading lies that the laws will impact the farmers.

Further, PM Modi said, in case the crop is good and market rates are higher than the agreed price, then a farmer will have to be given the agreed rate and also a bonus above that.

"Earlier, all risk was on farmers and return used to be for others. Now, all risk will be borne by a company that enters (into an agreement) and returns will be for farmers," he added.