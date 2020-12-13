Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmers To Intensify Protest, Threaten To Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway Today

Farmers Protest in Delhi Updates: The farmers' protest began last month against three controversial laws.

Farmers protesting against Centre's farm laws have threatened to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway today as they pledge to intensify their agitation against the new farm laws which they want repealed. Today's rally will be followed by an all-India hunger strike on Monday when the demonstrators plan to hold protests at district offices.

On Saturday, over 4,000 policemen were deployed in Gurgaon and Haryana to stop the farmers from occupying highways. The laws are meant to bring reforms and increase farmers' income, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday in what was seen as a renewed assurance from the government.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two weeks, demanding scrapping of the new farm laws.

Here are the live updates on farmers' protests:

Dec 13, 2020 09:29 (IST) Farmer protests updates: 2nd Group Of Farmers Meet Agriculture Minister With "Letter Of Support"





A group of 29 farmer leaders from Haryana met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday to show support to the new farm laws. The delegation led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Mann) leader Guni Prakash gave a "letter of support" to Mr Tomar on the farm laws passed by parliament in September.

"We will also protest if the government repeals the laws. We have given a memorandum to all districts," Mr Prakash told reporters after the meeting.

Dec 13, 2020 09:17 (IST) Farmers protest news: Farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana likely to march towards Delhi today



Farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana are likely to march towards the national capital today as part of their protest, on NH- 48. Police personnel have been deployed and the police has also prepared route diversion plans so that the public does not face inconvenience.



Dec 13, 2020 08:55 (IST)

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two weeks, demanding scrapping of the new farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two weeks, demanding scrapping of the new farm laws.

Dec 13, 2020 08:54 (IST) On Saturday, over 4,000 policemen were deployed in Gurgaon and Haryana to stop the farmers from occupying highways. The laws are meant to bring reforms and increase farmers' income, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday in what was seen as a renewed assurance from the government.

Dec 13, 2020 08:54 (IST) Farmers protesting against Centre's farm laws have threatened to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway today as they pledge to intensify their agitation against the new farm laws which they want repealed. Today's rally will be followed by an all-India hunger strike on Monday when the demonstrators plan to hold protests at district offices.