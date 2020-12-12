Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmers To Intensify Protests, Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Protesting farmers are gearing to intesify their protests against the controversial farm laws passed earlier this year. They have announced plan to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today as their talks with the centre fail to break the deadlock. As many as 3,500 police personnel have been deployed at the five toll plazas in the area.

On Friday, farmers' dismissed claims that their agitation was hijacked by "ultra-left" and "pro-Left Wing Extremist" elements.

Here are the live updates on farmers' protests:

Plea in Supreme Court seeking scrapping of farm laws



A petition was filed on Friday in the Supreme court by the Bharatiya Kisan Union that sought repeal of the three "arbitrary" laws. The top court has already issued notices to the centre on a batch of petitions challenging the laws.

3,500 police personnel deployed at the five toll plazas near Delhi-Haryana border



At least 3,500 policemen are on duty in Gurgaon and 3,500 policemen are on duty in Faridabad to stop the protesters, officials have said. The two cities in Haryana share borders with Delhi.

