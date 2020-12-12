'Farm Laws Will Bring Down Walls Between Agriculture, Other Sectors': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the new farm laws legislated by the central government a few months ago will help bring down barriers between agricultural and associated sectors, creating new markets for farmers who will gain from technological advances and investments.

The Prime Minister said that when one sector grows, its effect is seen on several other sectors.

"But imagine what would happen when unnecessary walls are erected between industries. No industry will grow as fast as it should," PM Modi said today speaking at the virtual 93rd Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.