Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Farmers' Observe Kisan Diwas, Rajnath Singh Hopes They'll End Protest Soon

Farmers' Protest Updates: The farmer protests against farm laws entered its 28th day today.

The government is holding talks with farmers "with full sensitivity", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today as he wished farmers on Kisan Diwas or Farmers' Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India. The day coincides with the 28th straight day of protests by farmer groups against the controversial new farm laws.

"On Farmers' Day, I greet all annadaatas (farmers) of the country. They have provided the country with food security. Some farmers are agitating against farm laws. The government is holding talks with them with full sensitivity. I hope that they'll end their agitation soon," Mr Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar will meet with farmer groups this afternoon as the government tries drumming support for the farm laws. The farmer NGOs are expected to lend a "conditional support" to the farm laws, sources said.

On Tuesday, protesting farmers said that a decision on the centre's offer for fresh talks has been deferred to today, even as they stuck to their demand to repeal the three farm laws.

A group of protesters showed black flags to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and even tried to block his convoy in Ambala City, as demonstrations were held in several states in support of the thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, who are on a sit-in since November 26 on the borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of the three laws.

The sixth round of talks on December 9 was cancelled following a deadlock with the farmer unions refusing to budge from their demand for repealing the three laws.

Dec 23, 2020 12:11 (IST) Unfortunate That Farmers Have To Protest For Rights: Sharad Pawar



NCP chief Sharad Pawar today said it is the responsibility of those in power to aptly honour farmers, but unfortunately cultivators are now forced to stage protest for their rights. On the occasion of the National Farmers' Day, the former Union agriculture minister in a post on Twitter wished for justice to the farmers. Thousands of cultivators have been protesting at the border points of Delhi since November 26 against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Dec 23, 2020 12:02 (IST) Farmers Urge People To Skip 1 Meal On Kisan Diwas, Pay Homage To Chaudhary Charan Singh



A decision on the government's offer for fresh talks to resolve the deadlock over contentious farm laws is likely to be taken later in the day by protesting farmer unions who urged people on Wednesday to skip one meal on ''Kisan Diwas'', the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, in support of their stir. Several farmers visited ''Kisan Ghat'' today morning to pay tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was known for his farmer-friendly policies.

Dec 23, 2020 11:59 (IST) Farmers Pride Of Country, BJP Should Stop Insulting Them: Akhilesh Yadav



The BJP should stop "insulting" farmers as they are pride of the country, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday while paying tributes to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as the Farmers' Day. Born on this day in 1902 in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary Charan Singh championed the farmers' cause and is credited with shaping several policies that helped cultivators. He died in 1987.

Dec 23, 2020 11:42 (IST) Centre Gave Freedom To Farmers Under New Farm Laws: Ravi Shankar Prasad



Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said various lies are being spread about "mandis" and added that the Centre has given the freedom to farmers under the new farm laws.

Dec 23, 2020 11:38 (IST) The chilla, Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Traffic Alert,

The chilla, Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara, bhopra & Loni borders. - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 23, 2020

Dec 23, 2020 11:22 (IST) Farmers protesting against agricultural laws on the Ghazipur border.

Dec 23, 2020 11:21 (IST) Farmers Protest: Havan Being Performed At Delhi-UP Border In Ghazipur



Farmers perform 'havan' at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Farmers perform 'havan' at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Dec 23, 2020 09:26 (IST) All India level meeting will be held at 2 pm today to decide on government's invitation for further talks. All 40 union leaders including Punjab, Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala will be meeting. The farmers are also observing Rashtriya Kisaan Diwas by not eating one time meal today.