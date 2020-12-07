Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmer Protests Enters 12th Day, Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Singhu Border

Farmers Protest in Delhi Today: Farmers have been holding peaceful protests at Delhi borders.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Delhi-Haryana border today to review arrangements made for protesting farmers camping there, officials said. Mr Kejriwal will visit the Singhu border along with his cabinet members at 10 am, they said. The Aam Aadmi leader will be the first chief minister of a state to visit a protest venue. Mr Kejriwal is among the several opposition leaders who have extended support for "Bharat bandh", which has been called for by the thousands of farmers protesting against the centre's contentious new farm laws.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters as multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for traffic.

Peaceful protests are underway at both the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers had gathered from Punjab and Haryana for more than 10 days. The numbers of farmers at the Ghazipur border swelled,with more joining them from Uttar Pradesh.

The new laws, aimed at doing away with middlemen and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country, has deeply upset the farmers. The farmers say it will only result in phasing out of the traditional mandis and the guaranteed minimum price paid by the government, leaving them at the mercy of the corporates.

Here are the live updates on farmers' protests:

Dec 07, 2020 09:56 (IST) Farmer protest updates: Several opposition parties have backed nationwide shutdown called by farmers tomorrow





Farmers have called a nationwide shutdown tomorrow, saying they will occupy all highway toll gates across the country and not allow the government to collect tolls as part of the December 8 strike. Several opposition parties , including the Congress, the DMK, the RJD, the Samajwadi Party, the newly-minted People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in J&K, and a collection of Left outfits, have extended support for "Bharat bandh".

Dec 07, 2020 09:49 (IST) Farmers' protest against the farm laws enters Day 12 at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border); heavy police force deployed. pic.twitter.com/q7sAsUglcC - ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

Dec 07, 2020 09:38 (IST) Farmer protest news: Police outside Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's residence





Police force deployed outside Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg.

Mr Yadav is scheduled to visit Kannauj to stage a demonstration in support of farmers protesting against the farm laws. (ANI)



Dec 07, 2020 09:29 (IST) Traffic Alert



Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.

Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two wheelers.Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 7, 2020

Dec 07, 2020 09:26 (IST) Farmer Protests Latest News: NH 44 closed for traffic movement



The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters as multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for traffic. Commuters have been asked to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders and avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters as multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for traffic.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, NH-44," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Dec 07, 2020 09:23 (IST) Farmer Protests News: Arvind Kejriwal To Review Facilities For Farmers Today At Protest Site



