Massive Security In Haryana Ahead Of Farmers' Planned March: 10 Points

11 farmer leaders have been called for talks with Karnal officials ahead of the planned protest march to the district headquarters, which doubles as the state's 'mini secretariat'. They are discussing permission for the march; initially permission had only been given for the mahapanchayat.

Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav, who were among those on stage at the mahapanchayat held at the Karnal grain market, are at the meeting. The farmers had planned that after the mahapanchayat they would march to and "indefinitely gherao" Karnal district headquarters, which doubles as the state's 'mini secretariat'.

But district officials say they will not allow farmers to make this march and have deployed hundreds of security personnel. 40 companies, including 10 from the Central Armed Police Forces, have been called up, and several stationed around the grain market.

Mobile internet and SMS services have been suspended in five districts, including Karnal, where large assemblies have also been banned. Traffic on NH-44 has been diverted from areas passing through the district. Camera-fitted drones will be used as part of security measures, news agency PTI reported.

Yesterday Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij called on farmers to hold a peaceful protest but said the state had taken precautions. "We have made all the necessary arrangements," Mr Vij was quoted by news agency ANI.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni had asked farmers to protest peacefully. "We will be holding a mahapanchayat... in a peaceful manner. We have got message that police will allow us to gather at the mandi. Next course of action will be decided at the mahapanchayat," he was quoted by PTI.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the centre's farm laws, gave the call for today's protests to back its demand for an FIR against officials who ordered the lathi charge on August 28.

The SKM had slammed the "brutal" police action against farmers - the lathi charge took place near the Bastara toll plaza, when farmers tried to stop a convoy carrying state BJP chief OP Dhankar. Farmers have also demanded a murder case against Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha, who was caught on tape allegedly telling cops to "break heads".

Visuals shared on social media showed disturbing images. One video showed two policemen in riot gear arguing with a man in bloody clothes; there is blood on his shirt and his left leg. Furious farmers responded by blocking major roads and highways.