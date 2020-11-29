Farmers Protest In Delhi Live Updates: Protest Enters Day 4, Amit Shah Says 'Ready For Discussion'

Thousands of farmers continue to camp in and around Delhi as their protest against the centre's contentious agricultural laws enters the fourth day. They are holding a meeting has been called this morning to hold discussions after Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to protesters and assured them that the government was ready to "deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers".

Mr Shah said the centre will hold talks with the agitating farmers' unions on December 3 and if they want to hold discussions before that, they will have to shift their protests at a government-designated venue.

The farmers, however, said the government should come forward with an "open heart" and not with a "condition".

Nov 29, 2020 10:54 (IST)

Nov 29, 2020 10:52 (IST)

