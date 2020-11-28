Farmers Protest In Delhi LIVE Updates: Heavy Security At Delhi Border; Farmers Offered Protest Site At Delhi's Burari

Thousands of farmers, after facing tear gas, water cannons and heavy police action over the past three days, started gathering at a ground near the outskirts of Delhi on Friday for a massive protest against new farm laws.
Action shifted to the "Nirankari Ground" in Burari in north Delhi, where farmers headed after several hours of confrontation with the police at different points on the capital's border with Haryana.
In the afternoon, Delhi Police said the farmers would be escorted to a designated site for their protest.
"Farmers are coming from Punjab, Haryana and other states to protest against farm bills. For our farmer brothers, the Delhi government has made arrangements for water and other facilities," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted.
Here are the Live Updates of the farmers' protest:
Watch | "There was enormous, unnecessary and provocative violence from Delhi Police. The government welcomed the people with a barrage of tear-gas shells": Yogendra Yadav, President, Swaraj India on the #FarmersProtest#FarmBills2020pic.twitter.com/lXWB2pkUky- NDTV (@ndtv) November 28, 2020
Punjab: Farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib on their way to Delhi to protest against Centre's Farm laws pic.twitter.com/0scMjWS6rl- ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020
#WATCH A meeting of farmers from Punjab underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest here- ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020
Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area pic.twitter.com/1t4OoVITCQ
Heavy security deployment at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) where protesting farmers are gathered- ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020
Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area pic.twitter.com/AN9tVbMKyW