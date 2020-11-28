Farmers Protest In Delhi LIVE Updates: Heavy Security At Delhi Border; Farmers Offered Protest Site At Delhi's Burari

Farmers Protest in Delhi Today LIVE Updates: Action shifted to the "Nirankari Ground" in Burari in north Delhi, where farmers headed after several hours of confrontation with the police at different points on the capital's border with Haryana.

Thousands of farmers, after facing tear gas, water cannons and heavy police action over the past three days, started gathering at a ground near the outskirts of Delhi on Friday for a massive protest against new farm laws.

In the afternoon, Delhi Police said the farmers would be escorted to a designated site for their protest.

"Farmers are coming from Punjab, Haryana and other states to protest against farm bills. For our farmer brothers, the Delhi government has made arrangements for water and other facilities," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted.

Here are the Live Updates of the farmers' protest:

Nov 28, 2020 10:13 (IST)
Nov 28, 2020 09:52 (IST)
Farmers From Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib Move Towards Delhi

Punjab: Farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib on their way to Delhi to protest against Centre's Farm laws
Nov 28, 2020 09:35 (IST)
Farmer Protest "Hero" Who Turned Off Water Cannon Charged With Attempt To Murder

A young man from Haryana's Ambala who was seen scaling a police water cannon to turn it off in one of the most iconic moments of the protest march of farmers towards Delhi so far has been charged with attempt to murder. Read Here
Nov 28, 2020 09:21 (IST)
Security deployment at Tikri border as protesting farmers are gathered here despite being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area.

Nov 28, 2020 09:14 (IST)
Meeting Of Punjab Farmers Underway At Delhi-Haryana Border

WATCH: A meeting of farmers from Punjab underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest. Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area.
Nov 28, 2020 09:08 (IST)
Famers Protest: Farmers At Nirankari Samagam Ground In Burari
 
A farmer says, "Our protest will continue till the Farm laws are not withdrawn. We are here for the long haul."

Nov 28, 2020 09:06 (IST)
Heavy security deployment at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) where protesting farmers are gathered.
