Farmers Protest In Delhi LIVE Updates: Heavy Security At Delhi Border; Farmers Offered Protest Site At Delhi's Burari

Farmers Protest: Delhi Police said the farmers would be escorted to a designated site for their protest.

Thousands of farmers, after facing tear gas, water cannons and heavy police action over the past three days, started gathering at a ground near the outskirts of Delhi on Friday for a massive protest against new farm laws.

Action shifted to the "Nirankari Ground" in Burari in north Delhi, where farmers headed after several hours of confrontation with the police at different points on the capital's border with Haryana.

In the afternoon, Delhi Police said the farmers would be escorted to a designated site for their protest.

"Farmers are coming from Punjab, Haryana and other states to protest against farm bills. For our farmer brothers, the Delhi government has made arrangements for water and other facilities," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted.

Watch | "There was enormous, unnecessary and provocative violence from Delhi Police. The government welcomed the people with a barrage of tear-gas shells": Yogendra Yadav, President, Swaraj India on the #FarmersProtest

Nov 28, 2020 09:52 (IST) Farmers From Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib Move Towards Delhi



Punjab: Farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib on their way to Delhi to protest against Centre's Farm laws

Nov 28, 2020 09:35 (IST) Farmer Protest "Hero" Who Turned Off Water Cannon Charged With Attempt To Murder



A young man from Haryana's Ambala who was seen scaling a police water cannon to turn it off in one of the most iconic moments of the protest march of farmers towards Delhi so far has been charged with attempt to murder.

Nov 28, 2020 09:21 (IST) Security deployment at Tikri border as protesting farmers are gathered here despite being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area.

Nov 28, 2020 09:14 (IST) Meeting Of Punjab Farmers Underway At Delhi-Haryana Border



WATCH: A meeting of farmers from Punjab underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest. Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area.



Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area pic.twitter.com/1t4OoVITCQ - ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020 WATCH: A meeting of farmers from Punjab underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest. Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area.

Nov 28, 2020 09:08 (IST) Famers Protest: Farmers At Nirankari Samagam Ground In Burari



A farmer says, "Our protest will continue till the Farm laws are not withdrawn. We are here for the long haul."