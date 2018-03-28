Farmers Prepare Bills, Lawmakers To Introduce In Parliament The bills intend to ensure remunerative prices to agriculture produce and loan waiver to distressed farmers.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The bills will be introduced in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as private members' bills (File) New Delhi: A group of farmer unions on Wednesday decided to present two Bills - intended to ensure remunerative prices to agriculture produce and loan waiver to distressed farmers - in Parliament and efforts will be made to pass them at least in the Rajya Sabha.



The Bills are 'The Freedom from Indebtedness Bill 2018' and 'The Farmers' Right to Guaranteed Remunerative Minimum Support Prices for Agricultural Commodities Bill 2018', a statement said.



Lawmakers Raju Shetty and K.K. Ragesh will introduce these bills in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, as Private members' Bills.



All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) held in a Round Table on Tuesday to create legal entitlements for farmers on issues of indebtedness and lack of remunerative prices.



