'Upgrade' Farmers' Killing Probe Team, Supreme Court Tells UP. Here's Why

Lakhimpur Farmers' Killing: Supreme Court told UP government to upgrade SIT. (File)

Officers investigating the killing of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri last month should be "upgraded", the Supreme Court today told the Uttar Pradesh government, asking for a list of senior officers.

The Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that it can choose a retired High Court judge to head the probe.

But the court expressed concern about the level of officers on the team.

"The concern is that you have to upgrade the taskforce that is probing the case. There need to be higher grade officers," said Chief Justice NV Ramana.

Justice Surya Kant agreed: "Most officials in the current SIT (Special Investigation Team) are from Lakhimpur only. You give us the names of IPS cadre officers who are from UP only but not from Lakhimpur."