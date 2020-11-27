Farmers Moving To Delhi Confront Barbed Wires, Tear Gas, Rows Of Trucks

Sand-laden trucks and barbed wire barricades have been placed at the Delhi's border with Haryana to stop thousands of farmers from entering the capital for their "Delhi Chalo" protest.

Police officers have cited coronavirus rules to stop the protesters. At a border point, Singhu, a farmer leader questioned the police why the Covid guidelines only applied to farmers and not the forces posted to block their way. The officer replied: "What are you talking about? I am also a farmer."

Delhi Police has asked for permission to turn nine stadiums in the city into makeshift "jails" to detain protesting farmers.

The Delhi traffic police have diverted traffic in several parts of the capital because of the protest march. Border traffic has also been restricted. Yesterday, there were huge jams on the highway between Gurgaon and Delhi.

Farmers from six states, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab, are heading to Delhi and plan to converge at Ram Lila Maidan in the heart of the city for a massive protest.

Yesterday, farmers clashed with the police on a bridge just outside Haryana as tear gas and water cannons were used to push them back. The farmers threw bricks at the cops and pushed vehicles parked on the bridge to clear their way and cross into Haryana.

Close to midnight on Thursday, in the middle of a cold wave, water cannons were again used at Haryana's Sonipat to disperse a small group of Punjab farmers.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar -- whose state was hugely criticised for its use of force against farmers -- hit out at his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh, accusing him of inciting the protests and playing "cheap politics" during the pandemic.

The protest, planned for over two months, has the support of 500 farmers' organisations. The farmers have not responded to agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's appeal for talks on December 3. "The new farm laws are worse than the pandemic," a farmer said amid clashes with the police this morning.