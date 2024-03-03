Hailstorm, Rain Destroy Crops In Madhya Pradesh, UP

Kashiram Kushwaha – a farmer of Maunpura village of Niwari district in Madhya Pradesh -- broke down in tears as his crop got destroyed by 96 hours of rain and hailstorm over the weekend. The unexpected misfortune has also hit thousands in over 20 districts including Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Datia, Chhattarpur and Guna districts. Many have hit the streets seeking compensation. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the process of compensation has already started.

In Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, standing crops including wheat, gram, lentils and mustard have been mowed down by the storm. In more than six villages including Bamhorikala, Jewar, Uprara, and Lidhaura, the crops got damaged.

Farmers say 50 per cent of their crops were destroyed in the hailstorm that started on Friday.



Wheat is grown in 1,92,000 thousand hectares in Tikamgarh and mustard has been sown over 22,900 hectares. Farmers say that there is a 10 per cent loss in wheat and a 25 per cent loss in mustard.

In Datia too, crops have been damaged due to hailstorm, especially wheat, mustard, gram and lentils. Heavy hailstorm in Niwari and Ashok Nagar had turned the fields white.

Farmers of Chhattarpur and Guna districts have already hit the streets demanding compensation. In Guna, farmers blocked the Ashoknagar main road today, which was resolved by police intervention.

"My entire crop has been flattened... 15-20 bighas of chana have been destroyed... I am just waiting for the survey and compensation from the government," said farmer Arvind Parihar from Tikamgarh

"Chana, wheat everything is gone...I want the administration to help," added another farmer, Rampratap from Datia.

The administration has said it would assess the damage.

"Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has given instructions to the concerned district collectors for immediate survey regarding the untimely rain and hailstorm that occurred in some districts of Madhya Pradesh," read a post on X, formerly Twitter, from the Chief Minister's Office.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered survey of the damages.

According to a statement by the state government, 7,020 farmers from across 50 districts had applied for compensation till March 2. After the survey, compensation for crop losses will be provided by both the insurance companies and the revenue department. The payment has to be made within 24 hours after the completion of the survey.

The largest number of requests for compensation has come from the Hamirpur district.

The human cost of the storm has been high.

Four persons died due to lightning and rain, Deaths were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sitapur and Shahjahanpur. In Mathura, a house collapsed due to excessive rain.

The relief department has issued a warning and urged people not to go out of doors except for essential work.