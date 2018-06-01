Farmers Begin 10-Day Protest; Milk, Vegetable Supply To Be Affected: 10 Points

Farmers will not be supplying dairy and farm produce to the cities to press their demands.

New Delhi: Fresh produce from farms and thousands of litres of milk have ended up on streets on the first day of the 10-day protest by farmers in seven states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The much-hyped demonstration, "Gaon Bandh", is being held to demand a complete loan waiver, minimum support price for their yield and an assurance of permanent minimum income from the government. The Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh (RKM), a federation of 130 farmer organisations, which is spearheading the protests, made it clear that farmers will not supply any vegetables and dairy produce to the cities for the next 10 days. The federation has assured that farmers won't block any roads, but they will sit on dharna along 30 major highways in the country.