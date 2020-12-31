Farmer Protest Live Updates: Issues Of Stubble Burning, Safeguarding Power Subsidies Sorted, Say Farmer Leaders

Farmers who attended the meet said the government has indicated that it would not repeal the laws.

Central ministers and farmer leaders have reached a consensus on stubble burning and safeguarding power subsidies during talks on Wednesday, a farmer leader said.

"Issues related to stubble burning and electricity were sorted in today''s meeting. Two of our main issues still need to be resolved. We will discuss topics related to MSP and repealing of three Farm laws in the next meeting on January 4," Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), told media.

Farmers who attended the meet said the government has indicated that it would not repeal the laws, citing the long process required. The 41 farmers' groups attending the meet said they will respond after discussions.

