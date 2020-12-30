Farmer Protest Live Updates: Meeting Between Centre, Farmers Today

Farmers will hold sixth round of talks with the centre today.

Farmers protesting the agriculture laws fired a warning shot late Tuesday night ahead of a sixth round of talks with the centre today, saying that they would only discuss certain issues, including modalities of repealing all three laws and providing legal guarantees for MSP.

The nationwide protest by tens of thousands of irate farmers has rumbled on for over a month now, with their core demand - the scrapping of the laws and legal support for MSP - unchanged.

The centre has been equally obstinate - the laws will not be rolled back (but certain sections can be amended) and it will offer only a written (not legally binding) guarantee for MSP.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a grouping of 40 farmer unions, wrote to the centre Tuesday to accept a fresh invitation to the negotiating table, and also reminding it of its 'non-negotiable' demands.

Last week the Morcha had turned down the same invitation. "The government is not serious about our demands... should put repeal of the laws on the agenda for fresh dialogue," Shiv Kumar Kakka, a senior farmer leader, was quoted by news agency PTI.

Here are the live updates on farmer protests in India:

Dec 30, 2020 08:39 (IST) Will Only Discuss Repeal Of Laws, MSP Guarantee: Farmers Ahead of Talks

