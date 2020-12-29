Punjab Police Promises Action Against Those Who Destroyed Mobile Towers

More than 1,500 of Reliance Jio's 9,000 telecom towers in Punjab have been put out of action. (File)

The Punjab Police has said it will take action against "those involved in violence under the garb of democratic right to protest", referring to damage of more than 1,500 Reliance Jio towers allegedly by those protesting for repeal of three farm laws.

"We will take action against those who were involved in violence under the garb of their democratic right to protest. Services at telecom towers, which were disrupted due to violence, is being restored," senior Patiala police officer Vikram Jeet Duggal told news agency ANI.

The statement came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the police to act strictly against vandalism of mobile towers, which has disrupted telecom services in the state.

Out of Punjab's 21,306 mobile towers of various telecom service providers, Jio's 1,561 have been affected, the state government said on Monday. "So far, 433 towers have been repaired," an official spokesperson said.

Over the past few days, people across Punjab have been venting anger against Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance, largely believed to be the biggest beneficiary of centre's three laws, which farmers fear would strip them of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce and phase out the government mandi system.

As a way of protest, power supply to mobile towers was snapped, cables cut, poles uprooted, fibre cables burnt and even site managers who tried to dissuade the protesters were manhandled, media reports show.

The vandalism has continued despite repeated appeals by Mr Singh, who said such disruptions would adversely affect students and professionals operating from home who depend on high-speed internet for their online classes and work amid the pandemic.

He had warned that use of violence could alienate the protestors from the masses, which would be detrimental to their movement.

The destruction was also criticised by the farmers' bodies protesting in Delhi.

Amid biting cold, thousands of protesting farmers have dug in around Delhi's borders for the past month. They demand complete rollback of the three "black laws", but the Centre has said it would only consider amending them.

The two parties now hope to dead the impasse at Wednesday's meeting, which would be sixth in the past month.