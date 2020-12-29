Farmer Protest Live Updates: Government Invites Farmers For Talks

Centre has invited farmers for a fresh round of talks.

The Centre has invited farmers for a fresh round of talks, which will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday. This will be the sixth time a way out of the deadlock is being attempted, days after the Supreme Court ordered the formation of a committee to resolve the protest over new laws outside the borders of Delhi, which have been raging for more than a month.

The talks so far have remained inconclusive, with both sides sticking to their stand. The farmers have been adamant about the scrapping of the laws while the government made it clear that it could only accept changes in the laws.

The protesting farmer unions later agreed "in-principle" to the government's proposal of holding the next round of talks.

Here are the live updates on farmer protests in India