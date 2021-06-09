Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait To Seek Mamata Banerjee's Support For Protest

Rakesh Tikait and others have been leading the protest on Delhi's borders against the new farm laws. File

Farmer leaders led by Rakesh Tikait and Yudhvir Singh of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) will be meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today to seek her support for the ongoing farmers'' agitation against the new agriculture laws and for a Minimum Support Price for farm produce.

Yudhvir Singh, general secretary of the BKU, told PTI, "We want to congratulate Mamata Banerjee for her electoral victory and to elicit her support for the move to give farmers a fair MSP for their crops."

Mr Singh said he also wants to impress upon Ms Banerjee to come up with MSP for fruits, vegetables and milk products in West Bengal as "this will serve as a model" elsewhere.

The lack of a specified MSP and glut in produce often leads to farmers suffering from extremely low prices which results in huge losses, often leading to farmer suicides in many parts of the country.

Rakesh Tikait and other farmer leaders have been leading the agitation on Delhi's borders for the past one year against three laws passed by the Parliament which they feel will commercialise agriculture without adequate protection to small farmers from exploitation by large retail chains and industry.

