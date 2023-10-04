Farmer Dies In Hospital Days After Being Thrashed In Rajasthan's Kota: Cops

Efforts are on to catch the other three other accused, police said. (Representational)

Days after being beaten up by some people in Kota, a 42-year-old farmer died during treatment at a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Ramvilas Meena, a resident of Bamboli village, they said.

According to police, Ramvilas had a fight with Raghuraj of his village over some issue on Sunday evening, DSP Rajulal Meena said.

Later at night, Raghuraj, along with Bhem Singh and three others, attacked Ramvilas with iron rods and sticks and fled away from the spot, he said.

Ramvilas was rushed to MBS hospital in Kota, where he died of his injuries late Tuesday night, he added.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Wednesday morning and a case of murder has been registered against Raghuraj and Bhim Singh, who were later detained for interrogation, the DSP said.

Efforts are on to catch the other three other accused, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)