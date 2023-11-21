'Farmer Being Made Villain': Supreme Court's Top Quotes On Stubble Burning

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi over growing incidents of stubble burning. The court was hearing petitions over the rising air pollution that covers the national capital in a blanket of smoke.
Here are Supreme Court's top quotes on stubble burning:
"This is the most polluted November in six years... the problem is known (and) it is your job to control stubble burning. Court's job is not to tell how you to do it. Its job is to make you do your job"
"The farmer is being made a villain... and he is not being heard from. He must have some reason to burn this stubble."
"Those who have substantial land holdings have access to mechanised harvesting equipment. But people with small lands are struggling with stubble burning. For poor farmers, the state should fund machinery. This is the duty of the state."
"Field visit revealed that out of total stubble fire incidents in Punjab, fine has been imposed only in 20% of the cases. Next time, we want to know about the recovery of fines and have FIRs been against them?"
"The land is gradually drying up in Punjab because the water level is decreasing. If the land dries up, everything else will be affected. The farmers should be made to understand the ill-effects of growing paddy."