Centre Welcomes Sharad Pawar's 'Don't Reject Farm Laws But Tweak' Stand

In January, Sharad Pawar had said that the Centre was trying to destroy farmers and can be toppled.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's reported view that the Centre's new farm laws need not be rejected totally and, instead, must be tweaked to remove controversial portions was today welcomed by the Centre. The Narendra Modi government is willing to reconsider the areas that seem problematic to farmers who have been agitating for over six months, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said today.

Thousands of farmers have, since November 2020, been protesting against the Central government's three agricultural laws passed last year: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Mr Pawar, a former Union Agriculture Minister himself, yesterday said that certain amendments can be made to the three farm laws instead of rejecting them in their entirety, according to government news channel Doordarshan.

"I welcome this statement of the former agriculture minister. I'd like to tell him that the Central government agrees with him. We have discussed this with the farmer union eleven times," Mr Tomar told ANI today.

"The central government hopes this matter will be resolved through discussions and this agitation ends and all farmers return to their homes. The government of India is willing to reconsider with an open mind the issues that seem problematic."

In February this year, Mr Pawar's party had demanded a repeal of the three contentious agri-marketing laws. Earlier, in January, the 80-year-old had himself critiqued the laws in a series of tweets, saying that they will adversely affect the minimum support price (MSP) and weaken the country's mandi system.

"This government (Centre) is trying to destroy farmers...you can topple such a government," Mr Pawar had said addressing a gathering of farmers in Mumbai in January.

In an unrelated development today, the Enforcement Directorate said a company linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the NCP chief's nephew, and his wife was involved in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam. The Central anti-corruption agency attached a Rs 65 crore sugar mill in connection with the case, PTI reported.