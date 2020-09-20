Singers Diljit Dosanjh, Daler Mehndi Weigh In Amid Row Over Farm Bills

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has shunned politics and said any decision should be pro-farmer.

As uproar continues against the contentious farm sector bills in the Rajya Sabha and on the streets, Punjabi artistes are using the social media to amplify farmers' voice. While some have backed the farmers' demand that these be repealed, some have said that the central government first win their confidence and others have urged trust in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

The support storm on social media started with established Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh stating his opposition for "anti-farmer" bills in Punjabi.

"Farmers can't decide THE RATE. There is No Minimum Support Price decided. Farmers don't have storage to store the crops so it doesn't matter on how much limit they have. We expect FARMERS to feed the nation but they can't decide on the rate?"

Later, he steered the focus away from politics by tweeting, "The issue is not about any political party. The issue is about FARMERS... (with) folded hands...Set aside political differences and think about the rights of the country's "annadata" (those who feed) and raise slogans."

Mr Dosanjh found support in singer Jassi, who retweeted the post with "This is true big brother".

Comparing the media coverage given to the farmers' issues with the spotlight on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Mr Jassi said he hoped the late was a farmer and Team Kangana would talk about him all day.

"People would have been demanding justice for Farmer Sushant... This way, the debt we all owe to farmers for feeding us would have been reduced," he tweeted in Hindi.

Many big industry names such as Harbhajan Mann, Gippy Grewal, Nimrat Khaira, Ammy Virk, Karamjit Anmol and Gurpreet Ghuggi, have all been posting content in favour of farmers, including songs and images of police brutality with "Save the farmers, save the country" slogans as protests continue in Punjab and Haryana.

Singer Daler Mehndi has urged trust in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government saying, "Do not believe rumours."

The bills, now passed, seek to deregulate the sale of agricultural produce to ensure better prices for the farmers. But many farm organisations and opposition parties say they are a step towards dismantling the minimum support price system.