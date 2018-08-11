Faridabad To Get Ultra-Modern Bus Terminal In 2 Years

The bus terminal will be developed within two years, the release said (Representational)

An ultra-modern bus terminal will be developed on a Public Private Partnership basis at NIT, Faridabad, which would be first such bus terminal in Haryana, according to an official release.

The bus terminal will be developed within two years, the release said.

The Haryana government signed a concession agreement for the development of this bus terminal in Chandigarh today in presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar.

Earlier, the chief minister held a meeting with officers of the transport department who apprised him about the project.

During the meeting, the chief minister was informed that the bus terminal, having all modern facilities, would be designed by renowned architects.