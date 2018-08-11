Faridabad To Get Ultra-Modern Bus Terminal In 2 Years

The Haryana government signed a concession agreement for the development of this bus terminal in Chandigarh today

All India | | Updated: August 11, 2018 23:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Faridabad To Get Ultra-Modern Bus Terminal In 2 Years

The bus terminal will be developed within two years, the release said (Representational)

Chandigarh: 

An ultra-modern bus terminal will be developed on a Public Private Partnership basis at NIT, Faridabad, which would be first such bus terminal in Haryana, according to an official release.

The bus terminal will be developed within two years, the release said.

The Haryana government signed a concession agreement for the development of this bus terminal in Chandigarh today in presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar.

Earlier, the chief minister held a meeting with officers of the transport department who apprised him about the project.

During the meeting, the chief minister was informed that the bus terminal, having all modern facilities, would be designed by renowned architects.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Faridabad bus terminal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsPrice ComparisonTrain StatusPNR StatusMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersJet AirwaysVishwaroopam 2India vs England

................................ Advertisement ................................