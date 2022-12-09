'Friday In Forest': Anand Mahindra's Latest Post Will Put You In Awe

Anand Mahindra shared a clip from a popular European show, France's Got Talent.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who often piques our interest with intriguing social media posts, has now shared a video that shows people painted as animals and pulling off a stunning performance.

The clip, uploaded by Mr Mahindra on Twitter, is from the TV show France's Got Talent. The show opens with one of the performers painted as an owl and sitting on an artificial rock. The person then opens her arms to wow the viewers before the camera moves to another person who displays a similar illusion.

The act also features a lion, who later turns out to be one of the artists painted as the animal and crouched on the stage. Towards the end of the clip, the four performers get together to form a tiger that even lets out a roar.

“Fantastic. Friday in the Forest. Wait for the last one…” the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote.

At the time of writing this, the video amassed more than 1.3 lakh views on the platform where many appeared amazed.

“The Royal Bengal Tiger- most graceful, majestic, beautiful, ferocious- all in one. Symbolises India,” a user wrote.

Another said, “Marvellous. Where are we heading to!! Mesmerising talent.”

“WOW!!! The voice of the forest...ROAR...The Bengal Tiger! Happy Friday, sir.” a comment read.

Many lauded the creativity in the act. “Our connection with all creatures. Simply superb,” a person wrote.

Another said, “It's a very nice creative performance”.

Many liked the Tiger formation at the end.

